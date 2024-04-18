Sony could launch the Xperia 1 VI at May 17 event

Sony has confirmed an “Xperia Special Event 2024” for May 17, where the Japanese tech giant is expected to launch the firm’s next flagship smartphone – the Xperia 1 VI.

Although Sony has failed to make a dent in the Android smartphone market over the past few years, the relaunched Xperia lineage has offered some impressive packages despite somewhat exorbitant price tags.

This event is taking place in Toyko and was announced on the Sony Japan website. The only hint that this will involve a smartphone launch is the “Xperia” tagline, but the invite also includes a “produce experience” session for guests.

The timeline also aligns with previous Xperia smartphone launch timeframes. We’re hoping that Sony can launch the Xperia 1 VI and make it available to purchase much faster than in years prior. This has been frustrating as Sony often waits months before making devices available for retail purchase.

Sony has well catered to hardcore Android fans with the lineup, offering long-removed hardware portions like the microSD card slot and headphone port. Early rumors indicate that the Xperia 1 VI will launch sans the standout 21:9 display aspect ratio and similar camera specifications to the previous generation.

However, scant details are known about other aspects of the device. We hope that Sony offers a compelling alternative to many of the regular Android players as the Xperia 1 VI could be a cult classic in waiting if the base formula is retained from previous generations.

There is still a while to go before we learn more, but if you are excited for the Xperia 1 VI launch then May 17 can’t come soon enough.

