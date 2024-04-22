 Skip to main content

Google Contacts rolling out ‘Organize’ tab to replace ‘Fix & manage’

Avatar for Abner Li  | Apr 22 2024 - 12:17 pm PT
0 Comments

After removing the navigation drawer last month, the next Google Contacts for Android update replaces “Fix & manage” with “Organize.”

The functionality of the app’s third tab fundamentally remains the same, but it’s now one long list. “Fix & manage” was an unwieldy name for a bottom bar element, with the wrench making way for a new icon that evokes Play Books (in the Google Play bottom bar).

Instead of a 2×4 grid, you get a simple list. This screen is now a bit dense since everything is accompanied by a description, but this should help users understand what tools they have access to.

“Google” is the first grouping:

  • Merge & fix: Easy ways to fix up your contacts
  • Reminders: Manage reminders for significant dates for your contacts
  • Emergency contacts: Choose who others can call using your phone’s Safety app
  • Family group: Share family features or set parental controls
  • Household contacts: Edit contacts that anyone can call from your Assistant devices
  • Restore contacts: Contacts backups from your Android devices
  • Trash: Recently deleted Google Account contacts

Old vs. new

That’s followed by “This device” options:

  • Contact ringtones: Set ringtones for specific contacts
  • Manage SIM: Import or delete contacts from SIM
  • Import from file
  • Export to file
  • Blocked numbers: Numbers you won’t receive calls or texts from
  • Settings

Once nice bit of constancy is how this tab now has a search field at the top to match “Contacts” and “Highlights.” The new Google Contacts Organize tab is rolling out via a server-side update on version 4.29.

More on Google Contacts:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Contacts

Google Contacts

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com