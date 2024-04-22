Google Contacts rolling out ‘Organize’ tab to replace ‘Fix & manage’

After removing the navigation drawer last month, the next Google Contacts for Android update replaces “Fix & manage” with “Organize.”
The functionality of the app’s third tab fundamentally remains the same, but it’s now one long list. “Fix & manage” was an unwieldy name for a bottom bar element, with the wrench making way for a new icon that evokes Play Books (in the Google Play bottom bar).
Instead of a 2×4 grid, you get a simple list. This screen is now a bit dense since everything is accompanied by a description, but this should help users understand what tools they have access to.
“Google” is the first grouping:
- Merge & fix: Easy ways to fix up your contacts
- Reminders: Manage reminders for significant dates for your contacts
- Emergency contacts: Choose who others can call using your phone’s Safety app
- Family group: Share family features or set parental controls
- Household contacts: Edit contacts that anyone can call from your Assistant devices
- Restore contacts: Contacts backups from your Android devices
- Trash: Recently deleted Google Account contacts
Old vs. new
That’s followed by “This device” options:
- Contact ringtones: Set ringtones for specific contacts
- Manage SIM: Import or delete contacts from SIM
- Import from file
- Export to file
- Blocked numbers: Numbers you won’t receive calls or texts from
- Settings
Once nice bit of constancy is how this tab now has a search field at the top to match “Contacts” and “Highlights.” The new Google Contacts Organize tab is rolling out via a server-side update on version 4.29.
More on Google Contacts:
- Google Contacts is making it way easier to set custom contact ringtones on Android
- Google Contacts cleans up contact info with new ‘Connected apps’ section
- Google Contacts widgets will soon show that person’s last sent message
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments