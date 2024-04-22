Google Contacts rolling out ‘Organize’ tab to replace ‘Fix & manage’

After removing the navigation drawer last month, the next Google Contacts for Android update replaces “Fix & manage” with “Organize.”

The functionality of the app’s third tab fundamentally remains the same, but it’s now one long list. “Fix & manage” was an unwieldy name for a bottom bar element, with the wrench making way for a new icon that evokes Play Books (in the Google Play bottom bar).

Instead of a 2×4 grid, you get a simple list. This screen is now a bit dense since everything is accompanied by a description, but this should help users understand what tools they have access to.

“Google” is the first grouping:

Merge & fix : Easy ways to fix up your contacts

: Easy ways to fix up your contacts Reminders : Manage reminders for significant dates for your contacts

: Manage reminders for significant dates for your contacts Emergency contacts : Choose who others can call using your phone’s Safety app

: Choose who others can call using your phone’s Safety app Family group : Share family features or set parental controls

: Share family features or set parental controls Household contacts : Edit contacts that anyone can call from your Assistant devices

: Edit contacts that anyone can call from your Assistant devices Restore contacts : Contacts backups from your Android devices

: Contacts backups from your Android devices Trash: Recently deleted Google Account contacts

Old vs. new

That’s followed by “This device” options:

Contact ringtones : Set ringtones for specific contacts

: Set ringtones for specific contacts Manage SIM : Import or delete contacts from SIM

: Import or delete contacts from SIM Import from file

Export to file

Blocked numbers : Numbers you won’t receive calls or texts from

: Numbers you won’t receive calls or texts from Settings

Once nice bit of constancy is how this tab now has a search field at the top to match “Contacts” and “Highlights.” The new Google Contacts Organize tab is rolling out via a server-side update on version 4.29.