One UI 6.1 to fix issue with custom themes in Samsung Keyboard

In One UI 6.0, there exists an issue where Good Lock’s custom theming for Samsung Keyboard contradicts the Galaxy phone’s Color Palette. Samsung notes that a keyboard fix is incoming with One UI 6.1.

Good Lock is a fantastic toolkit for Samsung Galaxy users. It offers a ton of different small applications that allow you to change small aspects of the Galaxy series, including one that allows you to customize your default keyboard in One UI to a further extent than normally allowed.

The Good Lock Theme Park program is responsible for custom theme keyboards in Samsung’s One UI 6. It allows you to shift the colors around and personalize it a little more. However, this change contradicts changes made by One UI using the Color Palette feature. According to some users, when both are active, it causes the keyboard to display only parts of the color changes made, which isn’t ideal.

This issue was brought up on Samsung’s official forums. In response, a Samsung admin notes that turning off Color Palette options should fix the issue and allow custom theming to apply from Good Lock’s Theme Park tool. They also noted that this keyboard issue would be fixed with One UI 6.1 on devices.

On discovery, SamMobile noted that devices currently running One UI 6.1 do not have this keyboard issue. Devices like the Galaxy S24 series are already running One UI 6.1 and don’t experience an issue with both Good Lock and Color Palette fighting one another.

One UI 6.1 with its keyboard fix is still rolling out to certain devices like the Galaxy S23 and Z Fold and Flip 5 series. Devices before that will likely have to wait a little longer to get Samsung’s latest update, though Samsung has been good about getting new updates to most devices in a small amount of time, including budget devices.