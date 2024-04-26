Nothing Ear and Ear (a) will get transparency improvements in a future update

The Nothing Ear and Ear (a) are already among the best earbuds you can buy today, and now they’re confirmed to be getting a boost to transparency mode.

Nothing Ear and Ear (a), like their predecessors, offer the usual features you’d expect from high-end earbuds, such as ANC. There’s also a transparency mode that uses the microphones to pump in audio from the outside. It’s a handy way to handling a conversation without taking the earbuds out entirely, but this feature is often not all that great.

In a post on Twitter/X, Nothing’s Carl Pei says that “noticeable” transparency mode improvements will be coming to Ear and Ear (a) in a future update.

There’s no timeline in place for this update to arrive, but it’s apparently in response to early customer feedback. In my own use of both earbuds thus far, I haven’t really had any complaints with transparency, but it’s always good to hear some improvements are in the pipeline.

Noticeable improvements to transparency mode coming for Ear and Ear (a) soon.



Thanks for all the feedback so far, keep it coming! — Carl Pei (@getpeid) April 26, 2024

Nothing Ear and Ear (a) are available for purchase now, including at Amazon.

More on Nothing:

Follow Ben: Twitter/X, Threads, and Instagram