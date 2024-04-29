Google Search adds ‘Speaking practice’ tool for English learners, powered by AI

Google is testing out a new AI-powered “speaking practice” tool in Search that helps users to improve their skills in speaking the English language.

As spotted by @howfxr on Twitter/X, Google has added a new AI experience to Search called “speaking practice.” The feature allows users to improve their English skills. It’s not directly meant for teaching the language, it seems, but rather to help users improve their skills bit-by-bit.

Google explains:

Improve your English with the help of Google Search. Interactive experiences powered by generative AI help you use new words in everyday scenarios with examples. Try it now, or find it the next time that you translate on Search. After enabling Search Labs, click on Try an example. The activity can also be found by translating to or from English on Google Search using an Android device.

The page also says the feature is available in certain countries. Google confirmed to TechCrunch that “speaking practice” is available in Argentina, Colombia, India, Indonesia, Mexico and Venezuela, a couple more than the page itself had mentioned. However, users must enroll in Search Labs to access and turn on “speaking practice.”

In late 2023, Google introduced a similar tool for helping English learners to practice speaking.

