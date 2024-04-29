Pixel Watch 2 deals return to the US, deep discounts in UK

In the US, the Google Store has brought back a discount on the Pixel Watch 2 in both Wi-Fi and LTE versions, but the real deal is in the UK where the cellular model is 62.5% off.

Back in December, the Google Store discounted the Pixel Watch 2. Since then, deals have been focused on the first-generation wearable.

The US Pixel Watch 2 sale started yesterday and runs until May 18, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. PT. The Wi-Fi model is $299.99 after $50 off, while the LTE is $329.99 after $70 off (in a $20 increase from before).

Meanwhile, the Pixel Buds Pro is back to $139.99 (Google Store — Amazon — Best Buy) after $60 off, while various Fitbit accessories are also on sale. Other spring deals remain available.

Meanwhile, the real discount is for those in the UK. There’s a similar deal to what the US is seeing on the local Google Store, but Amazon is discounting the Pixel Watch 2 LTE in Matte Black from a recommended retail price (RRP/MSRP) of £332.50 (£399 elsewhere, currently £349) to £149.17.

People are jumping on this deal with a delivery time of 1-2 months at this point. Other UK retailers have previously discounted the Pixel Watch 2 to similar levels.

