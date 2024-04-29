Pixel Watch 2 deals return to the US, deep discounts in UK

In the US, the Google Store has brought back a discount on the Pixel Watch 2 in both Wi-Fi and LTE versions, but the real deal is in the UK where the cellular model is 62.5% off.
Back in December, the Google Store discounted the Pixel Watch 2. Since then, deals have been focused on the first-generation wearable.
The US Pixel Watch 2 sale started yesterday and runs until May 18, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. PT. The Wi-Fi model is $299.99 after $50 off, while the LTE is $329.99 after $70 off (in a $20 increase from before).
- Wi-Fi: Google Store — Amazon — Best Buy
- LTE: Google Store — Amazon — Best Buy
Meanwhile, the Pixel Buds Pro is back to $139.99 (Google Store — Amazon — Best Buy) after $60 off, while various Fitbit accessories are also on sale. Other spring deals remain available.
Meanwhile, the real discount is for those in the UK. There’s a similar deal to what the US is seeing on the local Google Store, but Amazon is discounting the Pixel Watch 2 LTE in Matte Black from a recommended retail price (RRP/MSRP) of £332.50 (£399 elsewhere, currently £349) to £149.17.
People are jumping on this deal with a delivery time of 1-2 months at this point. Other UK retailers have previously discounted the Pixel Watch 2 to similar levels.
More on Pixel Watch:
- You can get an official Pixel Watch band for $10 right now
- Google Maps updates Wear OS Tile with direct map shortcut
- Pixel Watch gets a new way to tell the time with ‘Vibration watch’
- First-gen Pixel Watch gets new Fitbit Workout UI
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments