Pixel 8 Pro and Fold back on sale at the Google Store

Following the conclusion of a spring sale earlier this month, the Google Store is running another discount on the Pixel 7a, 8 series, and Fold.
Google previously took $200 off the Pixel 8, but the discount is back to $150 this month. Similarly, you only get $200 off the Pixel 8 Pro until May 4 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
That said, the Pixel 7a discount has increased by $25 to $150 off ahead of the Pixel 8a. The Pixel Fold is once again $500 off.
- $150 off Pixel 7a: $349 — Amazon — Best Buy
- $500 off Pixel Fold: $1,299 — Amazon — Best Buy
- $150 off Pixel 8: $549 — Amazon — Best Buy
- $200 off Pixel 8 Pro: $799 — Amazon — Best Buy
Other Pixel discounts during this Google Store spring sale include:
- $100 off Pixel Watch (first-gen): $179.99 — Amazon — Best Buy
- $100 off Pixel Watch (first-gen, LTE): $229.99 — Amazon — Best Buy
- $100 off Pixel Tablet 256 GB: $499 — Amazon — Best Buy
