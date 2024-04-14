Pixel 8 Pro and Fold back on sale at the Google Store

Following the conclusion of a spring sale earlier this month, the Google Store is running another discount on the Pixel 7a, 8 series, and Fold.

Google previously took $200 off the Pixel 8, but the discount is back to $150 this month. Similarly, you only get $200 off the Pixel 8 Pro until May 4 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

That said, the Pixel 7a discount has increased by $25 to $150 off ahead of the Pixel 8a. The Pixel Fold is once again $500 off.

Other Pixel discounts during this Google Store spring sale include:

More on Google Store: