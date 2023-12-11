Pixel Watch 2 gets first Google discount, Black Friday 8 Pro deals & trade-ins back [U]

The final run of Google Store sales before the holidays are now live. Some of the deals are on par with Black Friday/Cyber Monday, but new today is the first Google Store discount on the Pixel Watch 2.

Update 12/11: The Pixel Tablet, Pixel Watch bands, and Nest devices are on sale again:

Original 12/3: Google has brought back the Pixel 7 Pro, 8 and 8 Pro discounts from Black Friday. However, there’s now only a $350 discount on the Pixel Fold compared to $400.

Google is not discounting the Pixel 7a (previously $125 off) or Pixel Tablet (previously $100 off) today. Meanwhile, Google has brought back the trade-in values it was offering during Black Friday that ended on Cyber Monday. These elevated rates also end on December 31:

Pixel 8 (10/4) Pixel 8 Pro (10/4) 8 & 8 Pro (10/17) 8 & 8 Pro (11/16 + 12/3) Pixel 7 Pro $385 $420 $274 $315 Pixel 7 $325 $325 $200 $280 Pixel 6a $300 $300 $105 $220 Pixel 6 Pro $385 $400 $150 $280 Pixel 6 $325 $325 $115 $250 Pixel 5 $300 $300 $80 $230 Pixel 4a $200 $200 $48 $150 Pixel 4 XL $260 $260 $63 $200 Pixel 4 $250 $250 $45 $180 Pixel 3 $200 $200 $30 $150 Lowest storage option

The big addition is a $50 Google Store discount on the Pixel Watch 2 — Wi-Fi and LTE models — until December 23.

The original is also on sale, but there are no offers on bands and other accessories. Meanwhile, the Pixel Buds Pro is back to $119.99.

$80 off Pixel Buds Pro: $119.99 — Amazon — Best Buy — Ends December 18

There are some on Fitbit smartwatches and fitness trackers, but Black Friday was better: