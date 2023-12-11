 Skip to main content

Pixel Watch 2 gets first Google discount, Black Friday 8 Pro deals & trade-ins back [U]

Avatar for Abner Li  | Dec 11 2023 - 11:22 pm PT
4 Comments

The final run of Google Store sales before the holidays are now live. Some of the deals are on par with Black Friday/Cyber Monday, but new today is the first Google Store discount on the Pixel Watch 2.

Update 12/11: The Pixel Tablet, Pixel Watch bands, and Nest devices are on sale again:

Original 12/3: Google has brought back the Pixel 7 Pro, 8 and 8 Pro discounts from Black Friday. However, there’s now only a $350 discount on the Pixel Fold compared to $400.

Google is not discounting the Pixel 7a (previously $125 off) or Pixel Tablet (previously $100 off) today. Meanwhile, Google has brought back the trade-in values it was offering during Black Friday that ended on Cyber Monday. These elevated rates also end on December 31:

Pixel 8 (10/4)Pixel 8 Pro (10/4)8 & 8 Pro (10/17)8 & 8 Pro (11/16 + 12/3)
Pixel 7 Pro$385$420$274$315
Pixel 7$325$325$200$280
Pixel 6a$300$300$105$220
Pixel 6 Pro$385$400$150$280
Pixel 6$325$325$115$250
Pixel 5$300$300$80$230
Pixel 4a$200$200$48$150
Pixel 4 XL$260$260$63$200
Pixel 4$250$250$45$180
Pixel 3$200$200$30$150
Lowest storage option

The big addition is a $50 Google Store discount on the Pixel Watch 2 — Wi-Fi and LTE models — until December 23.

Pixel Watch 2 Google discount

The original is also on sale, but there are no offers on bands and other accessories. Meanwhile, the Pixel Buds Pro is back to $119.99.

There are some on Fitbit smartwatches and fitness trackers, but Black Friday was better:

