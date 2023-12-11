Pixel Watch 2 gets first Google discount, Black Friday 8 Pro deals & trade-ins back [U]

The final run of Google Store sales before the holidays are now live. Some of the deals are on par with Black Friday/Cyber Monday, but new today is the first Google Store discount on the Pixel Watch 2.
Update 12/11: The Pixel Tablet, Pixel Watch bands, and Nest devices are on sale again:
- $100 off Pixel Tablet: $399 — Amazon — Best Buy
- Pixel Watch Active Band: $39.99 — Amazon
- Pixel Watch Stretch Band: $49.99
- Pixel Watch Leather Band: $69.99 — Amazon
- Pixel Watch Two-Tone Leather Band: $69.99
- $50 off Nest Cam (battery): $129.99 — Amazon — Best Buy
- $60 off Nest Cam with floodlight: $219.99 — Amazon — Best Buy
- $60 off Nest Learning Thermostat: $189 — Amazon — Best Buy
- $30 off Nest Doorbell (wired): $149.99 — Amazon — Best Buy
- $30 off Nest Doorbell (battery): $149.99 — Amazon — Best Buy
- $70 off Nest Hub Max: $159.99 — Best Buy
- $40 off Nest x Yale Lock: $209
- $20 off Nest Protect: $99
- $110 off Nest Wifi: $59
Original 12/3: Google has brought back the Pixel 7 Pro, 8 and 8 Pro discounts from Black Friday. However, there’s now only a $350 discount on the Pixel Fold compared to $400.
- $350 off Pixel Fold: $1,449 — Amazon — Best Buy — Ends December 23
- $250 off Pixel 7 Pro: $649 — Amazon — Best Buy — Ends December 18
- $200 off Pixel 8 Pro: $799 — Amazon — Best Buy — Ends December 31
- $150 off Pixel 8: $549 — Amazon — Best Buy — Ends December 31
Google is not discounting the Pixel 7a (previously $125 off) or Pixel Tablet (previously $100 off) today. Meanwhile, Google has brought back the trade-in values it was offering during Black Friday that ended on Cyber Monday. These elevated rates also end on December 31:
|Pixel 8 (10/4)
|Pixel 8 Pro (10/4)
|8 & 8 Pro (10/17)
|8 & 8 Pro (11/16 + 12/3)
|Pixel 7 Pro
|$385
|$420
|$274
|$315
|Pixel 7
|$325
|$325
|$200
|$280
|Pixel 6a
|$300
|$300
|$105
|$220
|Pixel 6 Pro
|$385
|$400
|$150
|$280
|Pixel 6
|$325
|$325
|$115
|$250
|Pixel 5
|$300
|$300
|$80
|$230
|Pixel 4a
|$200
|$200
|$48
|$150
|Pixel 4 XL
|$260
|$260
|$63
|$200
|Pixel 4
|$250
|$250
|$45
|$180
|Pixel 3
|$200
|$200
|$30
|$150
The big addition is a $50 Google Store discount on the Pixel Watch 2 — Wi-Fi and LTE models — until December 23.
- $80 off Pixel Watch (first-gen): $199.99 — Amazon — Best Buy
- $50 off Pixel Watch 2: $299.99 — Amazon — Best Buy
The original is also on sale, but there are no offers on bands and other accessories. Meanwhile, the Pixel Buds Pro is back to $119.99.
There are some on Fitbit smartwatches and fitness trackers, but Black Friday was better:
- $30 off Fitbit Charge 6: $129.95 — Amazon — Best Buy — $60 off previously
- $20 off Fitbit Sense 2: $229.95 — Amazon — Best Buy — $50 off previously
- $50 off Fitbit Versa 4: $149.95 — Amazon — Best Buy
- $20 off Fitbit Inspire 3: $79.95 — Amazon — Best Buy — $30 off previously
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments