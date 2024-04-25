New YouTube TV subscribers can get NFL Sunday Ticket for $179 

To coincide with the 2024 NFL Draft, Google has a $179 Sunday Ticket offer for those new to YouTube TV.

NFL Sunday Ticket costs $349 if you’re a YouTube TV subscriber. YouTube will discount Sunday Ticket by $170 to $179 if you’re a new subscriber/use a different account. Additionally, your first 3 months will be $57.99/mo after $15 off. You’ll pay the standard $72.99 per month after that.

In total, Google touts $215 in savings, with this offer ending May 16. You’ll get all out-of-market Sunday games (160+ per season) with NFL Sunday Ticket, while YouTube TV handles Multiview (up to 4 live games) and:

Sunday locally televised games: 72 games per season

Sunday & Monday Night Football: 36 games per season

NFL Preseason, Playoffs, & Super Bowl

You can find more details here.

Meanwhile, past NFL Sunday Ticket subscribers are being emailed today about a $100 discount(to $249), which is the presale price last year.

