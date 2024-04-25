 Skip to main content

New YouTube TV subscribers can get NFL Sunday Ticket for $179 

Avatar for Abner Li  | Apr 25 2024 - 12:27 pm PT
1 Comment
nfl sunday ticket youtube tv app

To coincide with the 2024 NFL Draft, Google has a $179 Sunday Ticket offer for those new to YouTube TV. 

NFL Sunday Ticket costs $349 if you’re a YouTube TV subscriber. YouTube will discount Sunday Ticket by $170 to $179 if you’re a new subscriber/use a different account. Additionally, your first 3 months will be $57.99/mo after $15 off. You’ll pay the standard $72.99 per month after that.

In total, Google touts $215 in savings, with this offer ending May 16. You’ll get all out-of-market Sunday games (160+ per season) with NFL Sunday Ticket, while YouTube TV handles Multiview (up to 4 live games) and:

  • Sunday locally televised games: 72 games per season
  • Sunday & Monday Night Football: 36 games per season
  • NFL Preseason, Playoffs, & Super Bowl

You can find more details here.

Meanwhile, past NFL Sunday Ticket subscribers are being emailed today about a $100 discount(to $249), which is the presale price last year. 

More on YouTube TV:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

YouTube TV

YouTube TV
NFL Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications