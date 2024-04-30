 Skip to main content

Google Drive keyboard shortcuts on the web are changing

Avatar for Abner Li  | Apr 30 2024 - 8:04 am PT
The Google Drive web client is updating its existing keyboard shortcuts to make possible “first-letters navigation.”

First-letters navigation lets users “quickly and easily” navigate through a list via keypress: “Users can move focus within a file list in Drive by pressing the first letter(s) of the file’s name. Pressing the same letter again will navigate to the next item starting with that letter.”

Drive already has single-letter shortcuts for navigating the UI and those will become multi-key shortcuts that slightly differ by operating system. For example:

Shortcut descriptionOld shortcutNew Windows/ ChromeOS shortcutNew MacOS shortcut
Navigation and views
Go to navigation panel (folders list)g then n
g then f		alt + g then n
alt + g then f		option + g then n
option + g then f
Go to items viewg then lalt + g then ioption + g then i
Switch between grid and list in items viewvalt + v then loption + v then l
Go to page contentg then calt + g then coption + g then c
Go to details paneg then dalt + g then doption + g then d
Go to top of application (Google bar)g then talt + g then toption + g then t
Go to download statusg then aalt + g then aoption + g then a
Go to upload statusg then ualt + g then uoption + g then u
Show or hide approvals paneealt + v then eoption + v then e
Show or hide details panedalt + v then doption + v then d
Show or hide activity paneialt + v then aoption + v then a

You can find the full updated list here.

Once live, you can go to Google Drive > Settings > Keyboard shortcuts > “Update now” to enable the new shortcuts. Google will make the switch for all Workspace and personal account users on August 1. 

Once shortcuts are updated, you will also be able to see shortcuts where applicable in menus and on hover in toolbars in Drive. 

