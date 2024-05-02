Samsung Good Lock app now available on Play Store

The Good Lock customization app designed for use exclusively on Samsung Galaxy phones is now available to download for the first time on the Google Play Store.

Spotted by @litto3112469 and shared by @tarunvats33 on X (formerly Twitter), until this change, the Good Lock application was only available to download from the Galaxy Store. Good Lock is a customization toolkit for Samsung Galaxy phones. It lets you download modules to tweak things like the lock screen, notifications, and even the app launcher. Basically, it lets you make your phone feel more personal and work the way you want it to with plugins and other customizable UI elements.

Listed as “Early Access,” the Good Lock app is still only compatible with Galaxy phones and will not work on other Android phones. When viewing the store listing on unsupported hardware, you will get a warning banner message that your device is not supported. You can see the Good Lock Play Store page as viewed from a Google Pixel device below:

What’s more, SamMobile also spotted a Good Lock module – One Hand Operation + – has also been added to the Google Play Store. This optional add-on lets you create and tune custom gesture to open apps, access UI sections, and more.

By bringing Good Lock to the Google Play Store, Samsung could offer a way to get more people using Galaxy-specific tools and services. For now,it appears Samsung is testing the waters but it we would expect it to come out of early access in future. While the Korean tech giant would prefer to have users access the Galaxy Store to download applications, moving to the vastly more popular Play Store makes a lot of sense. Hopefully, we’ll see more Good Lock plugins join One Hand Operation + very soon too.

Searching for “Good Lock” on the Google Play Store should pull up the listing. However, you can access it directly here.

