Samsung’s Galaxy AI translation features now support Canadian French

Samsung debuted Galaxy AI with its latest smartphones and a big focus of the whole suite is translation and, now, Samsung is adding support for Canadian French.

Galaxy AI consists of quite a few separate features, but some are directly related to translation. These include Live Translate, which can translate a phone call with someone speaking a foreign language, as well as Intrepeter, which can translate in-person conversations entirely on-device.

In a post this week, Samsung announced that Galaxy AI features are adding support for Canadian French.

The additional language support will be available through the following AI features:

Live Translate

Interpreter

Chat Assist

Note Assist

Transcript Assist

Browsing Assist

Support for Canadian French is rolling out for Galaxy AI starting today on supported devices including Galaxy S24, S23, Fold 5, and Flip 5. This also comes just after Samsung added support for several other languages earlier this month.

This will be rolling out via a “language pack” available for download within the Settings app.

