Files by Google renames ‘Favorites’ to ‘Starred’

A small change to the Files by Google app sees your “Favorites” renamed to “Starred,” with no change to the functionality.

The latest beta release (version 1.3460.630797621.0) simply rebrands the concept of Favorites to Starred. This is just a naming change as the Files app already uses a star icon in the top-right corner of the image viewer. The new name is live in menus, the main view, and other in-app messages.

There’s no change to functionality, with Starred files excluded from files to clean. Meanwhile, there should still be a limit on the number of things you can star: “You have %d Starred files. Remove some old ones before adding more.”

In the context of files, Starred makes more sense as not all important documents you want to save are necessarily “favorites,” e.g. tax documents, bills, etc. Google Photos still uses Favorites with a star icon.

The app this year has seen a pair of notable updates, including a redesign that removed the bottom bar and a document scanner that uses a prominent FAB. Meanwhile, in-app sharing was phased out in favor of the system-level Quick Share.

