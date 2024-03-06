 Skip to main content

Files by Google integrating a document scanner

Avatar for Abner Li  | Mar 6 2024 - 10:07 pm PT
15 Comments
files by google material you 2023

After dropping the bottom bar and swapping out Nearby Share, Files by Google is adding a document scanner shortcut that looks and works exactly like the one available in Google Drive.

You access it from a new “Scan” FAB (floating action button) on the app’s homepage: “Scan your documents so you can find and share them easily.” 

This takes you to a camera viewfinder with “Manual” and “Auto capture” — just point and hold — modes. Next to the capture button is a file picker shortcut for documents you’ve already taken a picture of. This UI is exactly like the Google Drive capability introduced in November.

Files by Google scanner
Files by Google scanner
Files by Google scanner
Files by Google scanner
Files by Google scanner
Files by Google scanner
Files by Google scanner
Files by Google scanner
Files by Google scanner

Besides branding, the only exception is an explanation of how “Files by Google will have access only to the images you scan.” 

Files by Google is requesting that Google Play services scan documents on its behalf.

Scanning is performed on your device and only the final scanned previews will be shared with Files by Google.

The Preview screen is also identical with the ability Crop & Rotate, Filter, Clean, Retake, and Delete, as well as add more images.

Once done, the scan is saved as a PDF in a new Internal Storage > Files by Google > Scanned folder. This document scanner is appearing on the latest beta (version 1.2729.x) of Files by Google this evening (via Mishaal Rahman). 

More on Files by Google:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Files by Google

Files by Google

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com