Files by Google redesign removes bottom bar

In removing the bottom bar (again), Files by Google is making a pretty notable design change that simplifies the app.

Google is getting rid of the file manager’s bottom bar that was home to Clean, Browse, and Nearby Share. Browse is now the one and only feed, with Clean moved to the top of the navigation drawer where it’s thematically next to Trash.

Meanwhile, the Nearby Share tab is gone. Google explains how you should just use the system share sheet going forward: “To share a file with people nearby, select a file to share and choose Nearby Share or Quick Share in the sharing menu. To receive files, manage your visibility in your phone Settings.” There’s also the QS (Quick Settings) Tile.

Quick Share has yet to widely roll out on non-Samsung Android devices, like the Pixel. It will be available as a part of a Google Play services server-side update.

This deprecation/reorganization makes the Files app a bit cleaner and more focused. It follows Google winding down the “Important” tab in India.

More on Files by Google: