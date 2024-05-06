Motorola’s next Razr foldable just leaked, and it looks exactly the same

The Motorola Razr is an excellent foldable flip phone, but it’s nearing time for a sequel. This week, images of a new Motorola Razr have leaked, but it looks like hardly anything will change this time around.

The Motorola Razr+ launched last year with a radically different design compared to the first couple of generations of the foldable Razr. Gone were the similarities to the classic Razr, instead replaced with a big and capable cover display and an otherwise powerful package. It was definitely for the best, and in our review we loved the Razr+’s fit and finish.

That last Razr+, known as Razr 40 Ultra in international markets, launched in June 2023, so the window for a sequel is quickly approaching. Thus far, we haven’t really heard much about it.

Now, the folks at 91Mobiles have spotted a pair of images of the supposed Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, the 2024 version of the Motorola Razr+.

The images show a design that’s practically identical to today’s model. A tall design with a hinge to close up the device. The outside has two cameras and is otherwise a slab of glass with a display underneath. There’s also a colored bottom backplate, in this case being a navy blue color.

Alongside the regulatory images, this report also claims that the device will be available in blue, orange, and green color variants, and could also be available in a variant with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The current Razr+ maxes out at 8GB of RAM with 256GB of storage.

There’s little else known about the next Razr, but we’re likely to hear more within the next few weeks if last year’s schedule is any indication.

