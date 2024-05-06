Pixel Watch May 2024 update rolling out

Google is rolling out the latest Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2 update with the May 2024 security patch today. It is once again coming before the May update on Pixel phones.

The Pixel Watch is now on the “May 5, 2024” security patch level. Based on Wear OS 4, TWD9.240505.001.A1 is the build number for all four models.

The Pixel Watch May 2024 update changelog just notes the monthly security patch.

This is a quiet update following last month’s unexpected addition of Vibration watch and auto-brightness improvements. Hopefully, next month’s Feature Drop will bring more user-facing capabilities, like Dynamic Color or the app grid.

Tapping the “Your watch is up to date” screen (Settings > System > System updates) multiple times initiates the download this afternoon. To speed up the process, open Connectivity preferences and disable Bluetooth to force Wi-Fi. The OTA images can be found here.

