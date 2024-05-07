 Skip to main content

Android 14 May security patch rolling out: What’s fixed for Pixel

Avatar for Abner Li  | May 7 2024 - 11:09 am PT
10 Comments

The Android 14 May security patch is rolling out today for the Pixel 5a, 6, 6 Pro, 6a, 7, 7 Pro, 7a, Tablet, Fold, 8, and 8 Pro. It’s available a day after the equivalent Pixel Watch update.

There are 11 security issues resolved in the Android 14 April patch dated 2024-05-01 and 18 for 2024-05-05. Vulnerabilities range from high to critical.

The dedicated bulletin for Google devices lists seven additional security fixes.

There are four builds across Global, KDDI (Japan), Verizon, and then T-Mobile, C Spire, US Cellular & Cellcom. Update: As of Tuesday afternoon (PT), the on-device OTA is rolling out. It’s a 9.54 MB patch on a Google Fi Pixel 8.

Global

KDDI

  • Pixel 7:                AP1A.240505.005.B1
  • Pixel 7 Pro:        AP1A.240505.005.B1
  • Pixel 7a:              AP1A.240505.005.B1
  • Pixel Fold:           AP1A.240505.005.B1
  • Pixel 8:                AP1A.240505.005.B1
  • Pixel 8 Pro:        AP1A.240505.005.B1

Verizon

  • Pixel 7:                AP1A.240505.005.A1
  • Pixel 7 Pro:         AP1A.240505.005.A1
  • Pixel 7a:              AP1A.240505.005.A1
  • Pixel Fold:           AP1A.240505.005.A1
  • Pixel 8:                AP1A.240505.005.A1
  • Pixel 8 Pro:        AP1A.240505.005.A1

T-Mobile, C Spire, US Cellular & Cellcom

  • Pixel 7:                AP1A.240505.004
  • Pixel 7 Pro:        AP1A.240505.004
  • Pixel 7a:              AP1A.240505.004
  • Pixel Fold:           AP1A.240505.004
  • Pixel 8:                AP1A.240505.004
  • Pixel 8 Pro:        AP1A.240505.004

Use the following device key to interpret the Pixel’s Android 14 May security patch changelog:

*[1] Pixel 5a (5G), Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet

*[2] Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8

Bluetooth

  • General improvements in stability or performance for Bluetooth LE audio *[1]

Camera

  • Fix for camera performance under certain conditions when recording video *[2]
Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Pixel

Google Pixel

The Pixel is the smaller of two smartphones desi…
Android 14

Android 14
Android security patch

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing