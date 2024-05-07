Android 14 May security patch rolling out: What’s fixed for Pixel

The Android 14 May security patch is rolling out today for the Pixel 5a, 6, 6 Pro, 6a, 7, 7 Pro, 7a, Tablet, Fold, 8, and 8 Pro. It’s available a day after the equivalent Pixel Watch update.

There are 11 security issues resolved in the Android 14 April patch dated 2024-05-01 and 18 for 2024-05-05. Vulnerabilities range from high to critical.

The dedicated bulletin for Google devices lists seven additional security fixes.

There are four builds across Global, KDDI (Japan), Verizon, and then T-Mobile, C Spire, US Cellular & Cellcom. Update: As of Tuesday afternoon (PT), the on-device OTA is rolling out. It’s a 9.54 MB patch on a Google Fi Pixel 8.

Global

KDDI

Pixel 7: AP1A.240505.005.B1

Pixel 7 Pro: AP1A.240505.005.B1

Pixel 7a: AP1A.240505.005.B1

Pixel Fold: AP1A.240505.005.B1

Pixel 8: AP1A.240505.005.B1

Pixel 8 Pro: AP1A.240505.005.B1

Verizon

Pixel 7: AP1A.240505.005.A1

Pixel 7 Pro: AP1A.240505.005.A1

Pixel 7a: AP1A.240505.005.A1

Pixel Fold: AP1A.240505.005.A1

Pixel 8: AP1A.240505.005.A1

Pixel 8 Pro: AP1A.240505.005.A1

T-Mobile, C Spire, US Cellular & Cellcom

Pixel 7: AP1A.240505.004

Pixel 7 Pro: AP1A.240505.004

Pixel 7a: AP1A.240505.004

Pixel Fold: AP1A.240505.004

Pixel 8: AP1A.240505.004

Pixel 8 Pro: AP1A.240505.004

Use the following device key to interpret the Pixel’s Android 14 May security patch changelog:

*[1] Pixel 5a (5G), Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet

*[2] Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8

Bluetooth

General improvements in stability or performance for Bluetooth LE audio *[1]

Camera

Fix for camera performance under certain conditions when recording video *[2]