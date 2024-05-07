Google releases new ‘Play Billing Lab’ app for Android devs

Google’s latest app is the Play Billing Lab, but it’s just for Android developers that need to test their Play Billing Library integration (like in-app purchases).

You have to first “Sign in with your licensed testing account to test all your apps.” Afterwards, developers can “set up test functions and then see how the changes reflect” on their application. Other capabilities include:

More details on how to use the Play Billing Lab app are available on this Android Developers article.

The app requires Android 12+ and has a quirky boiling flask in blue with a touch or red and yellow as its icon. Unlike other first-party apps, it does have a dark theme.

