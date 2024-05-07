 Skip to main content

Google releases new ‘Play Billing Lab’ app for Android devs

Avatar for Abner Li  | May 7 2024 - 11:00 am PT
0 Comments

Google’s latest app is the Play Billing Lab, but it’s just for Android developers that need to test their Play Billing Library integration (like in-app purchases).

You have to first “Sign in with your licensed testing account to test all your apps.” Afterwards, developers can “set up test functions and then see how the changes reflect” on their application. Other capabilities include: 

More details on how to use the Play Billing Lab app are available on this Android Developers article.

The app requires Android 12+ and has a quirky boiling flask in blue with a touch or red and yellow as its icon. Unlike other first-party apps, it does have a dark theme.

Google Play Billing Lab
Google Play Billing Lab
Google Play Billing Lab

More on Google Play:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Play

Google Play
Android Developers

Android Developers

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing