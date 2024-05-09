 Skip to main content

Samsung resumes Galaxy S22’s One UI 6.1 update rollout after brief pause

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | May 9 2024 - 7:41 am PT
samsung galaxy s22 ultra

Samsung kicked off the rollout of One UI 6.1 to its 2022 devices earlier this month but, shortly after, paused the rollout for the Galaxy S22 series. Now, though, that’s been resumed.

The One UI 6.1 update brings with it select AI features and other tweaks to Samsung’s Android 14 update, but a bug in the update was deemed serious enough for Samsung to halt the rollout not long after it started, and well before it hit users all around the globe. The reason for the pause, as one user notes, was that some devices were left bricked after installing the update.

According to Tarun Vats, who keeps a very close eye on Samsung’s software builds, the company has now resumed its rollout.

Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra owners in Samsung’s home country of South Korea can expect to start seeing One UI 6.1 rolling out to their devices starting today. The update brings new build numbers for each device with S908NKSU3EXE1, S908NOKR3EXE1, and S908NKSU3EXD7, respectively.

It’s unclear when the update will be widely available to all users, but with bugs now worked out, it’s likely Samsung will accelerate the rollout.

