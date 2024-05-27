 Skip to main content

Threads now supports predictive back gestures on Android

Avatar for Damien Wilde  | May 27 2024 - 1:54 am PT
1 Comment
meta threads

The latest update for Threads for Android has added support for Android’s predictive back gesture, which helps you understand where in the interface you’ll go back.

When Android 15 arrives later this year, we know from the ongoing beta phase that Android’s predictive back gesture will be enabled by default. In Android 14 today, the option is not that widely prevalent. Despite being added back with Android 13, still requires a Developer option toggle to be enabled for the interface animation to be visible within supported applications. The aim of this function is to enhance gesture-based navigation by giving a preview of the screen you will return to.

As noted, not that many applications currently support the upcoming function. App developers need to add support using the OnBackPressedDispatcher and OnBackPressedCallback classes. Google has appropriate support documents on adding this functionality to Android apps in Android 13 and higher.

Meta’s Threads is one of the latest apps to add support for the predictive back gesture. As one of the world’s growing social platforms, this is a fairly big change given that the app is now in the “Top 20” free applications on the Play Store.

Threads v332.0.0.34.109 rolled out over the past few days via the Google Play Store and integrates the interface animation. Currently it only works on devices running the Android 15 Beta or have the Developer option toggle enabled in Android 13 and higher.

When you’re navigating through posts and content on the platform, this makes it much easier to pick up where you left off and makes an already smooth app feel super slick. You can see it in action below:

Despite being linked with Instagram, the photo-sharing site still lacks the predictive back gesture. However, at least the option works smoothly in the latest stable release on Android devices.

More on Android:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Android

Android

Breaking news for Android. Get the latest on app…
Threads

Threads

Author

Avatar for Damien Wilde Damien Wilde

Damien is a UK-based video producer for 9to5Google. Find him on Twitter: @iamdamienwilde. Email: damien@9to5mac.com

Damien Wilde's favorite gear

Google Pixel 7

Google Pixel 7
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing