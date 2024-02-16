 Skip to main content

Android 15 release schedule set, Beta starts in April

Feb 16 2024
With the release of Android 15 DP1 today, Google detailed the release schedule for the Developer Preview and upcoming Beta.

There are two developer previews, with the only other DP coming in March:

  • Developer Preview 1 (February): Early baseline build focused on developer feedback, with new features, APIs, and behavior changes.
  • Developer Preview 2 (March): Incremental update with additional features, APIs, and behavior changes.

Like last year, the Android 15 Beta will start in April, which is a month before I/O in May when the consumer-facing features are announced on stage.

Platform Stability, with “final SDK/NDK APIs and also final internal APIs and app-facing system behaviors” is coming in Beta 3. Afterwards, “you’ll have several months before the official release to do your final testing.”

Expect at least one more beta before the final release. There was a Beta 5 last year, while Android 14 launched on Pixel devices in early October.

  • Beta 1 (April): Initial beta-quality release, over-the-air update to early adopters who enroll in Android Beta.
  • Beta 2 (May): Incremental Beta-quality release.
  • Beta 3 (June): First Platform Stability milestone including final APIs and behaviors. Play publishing also opens.
  • Beta 4 “and other final beta releases” (July, August): Near-final builds for final testing.
  • Final release: Android 15 release to AOSP and ecosystem.

More details on the Android 15 release timeline for developers is available here.

Android 15 release schedule
