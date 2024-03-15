Galaxy Watch 7 could get three variants and a 3nm chip, sketchy rumors claim

According to a couple of somewhat sketchy rumors floating around, Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 7 could come in a third variant, while all models would have faster chips.

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch lineup, since 2021’s Wear OS reboot, has release two models per year. 2021 saw the Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic while 2022 saw the Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro. This past year then saw Samsung revert to the Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic.

This year, Samsung will apparently be launching a Galaxy Watch 7 Classic, a Watch 7 Pro, and some mysterious third variant. That’s according to @kro_roe on Twitter/X, a known tipster. This could simply be the base, sporty model that Samsung generally launches, but rumors are floating around that the company is working on a smartwatch with a square display too.

Meanwhile, another Twitter/X-based tipster (with a very mixed track record), @TheGalox_, claims that the new Exynos W940 in the Galaxy Watch 7 will be as much as 30% faster and 50% more power efficient. That big jump in efficiency would align with rumors from late last year, where Biz News Daily reported that the Galaxy Watch 7’s chip might be Samsung’s first 3nm chipset. Samsung has been working on its 3nm process for quite some time now, with initial production announced in mid-2022 and the company has reportedly already started trialing a second-gen process.

It’s hard to nail down details like this so early, but these rumors do seem to align with other reports we’ve heard. In any case, we don’t have too long to wait to find out, with Galaxy Watch 7 expected to debut in July with the Galaxy Ring and new foldables.

