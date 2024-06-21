Spotify adds cheaper ‘Basic’ plans without audiobooks; $11 for individual, $17 for family

Spotify has announced a new “Basic” subscription tier for US subscribers that ditches audiobooks for the savings of $1 per month.

In a post, Spotify details its latest plan offering. For $10.99/month, the new “Basic” tier offers all of the same benefits of the standard “Premium” plan such as ad-free streaming, offline downloads, and more, just without support for audiobooks. Spotify added audiobooks last year as a “free” perk to Premium, and later also introduced a dedicated “Audiobooks Access” option for $9.99/month.

The new “Basic” plan is just $1/month cheaper than the standard “Premium” plan, which costs $11.99/month following a price hike that recently took effect.

Enjoy the music streaming benefits of your Premium plan without the monthly audiobook listening time. Starting at $10.99/month for eligible users.

It’s also mentioned that the plan is only available to “eligible” users, and we noticed that you can’t directly sign up for the new plan via the streaming service’s website. It seems to only be available as a downgrade for existing individual subscribers.

Meanwhile, not mentioned in the blog post, there’s also a new “Basic Family” plan which costs $16.99/month, down from the new Premium Family pricing of $19.99/month.

Basic plans are available starting today.

