YouTube adds ‘Your podcasts’ page, Google Podcasts shuts down internationally

Avatar for Abner Li  | Jun 24 2024 - 5:12 pm PT
1 Comment

YouTube is improving the podcasting experience outside of its Music app with a dedicated “Your podcasts” page.

On Android and iOS, “Your podcasts” appears in the You tab. It joins Your videos and Your movies & TV, as well as Downloads and the recent addition of Playables. Only podcasts uploaded to YouTube will appear here.

There’s a straightforward list with large cover art and your “New Episodes” playlist appearing first. You get a shortcut to “Explore more podcasts” — youtube.com/podcasts — at the bottom. 

It appears in the navigation drawer on youtube.com with a grid view.

This has been rolling out over the past few days and looks to now be widely available.

Meanwhile, following the US deprecation in early April, June 23 was officially the last day for international Google Podcasts users. The shutdown should be imminent, while the migration tool to YouTube Music or a third-party service will remain available until July 29. 

The YouTube Music team promised a “lot more improvements” in April, but we haven’t really received anything major. For example, you still cannot mark a podcast as played.

More on YouTube:

