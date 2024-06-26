 Skip to main content

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 leak in updated official cases [Gallery]

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jun 26 2024 - 12:35 pm PT
0 Comments

Samsung this week confirmed that July 10 will see the launch of its new foldables, but the leaks haven’t stopped, and now a collection of official cases show off the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 yet again.

Courtesy of @MysteryLupin on Twitter/X in a cryptic post (which led to a PostImage gallery), a collection of images show off the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 in updated accessories.

The Flip is shown in blue, gray, and green in a new key ring case. There’s not much new here, but we do get a really good look at how Samsung is adding color to the ring around the lenses on the Flip 6.

Meanwhile, Galaxy Z Fold 6 cases show us the updated aspect ratio of Samsung’s book-style foldable while also showing new case options.

There’s the return of the slim S Pen case, putting the final nail in the coffin for any hopes of an S Pen storage silo on the foldable, and there’s also an updated grip case with a clear backplate. But there’s also a third new design which shows both a hand grip and a kickstand. The funky design has two separate protrusions for those elements which looks a little strange, but functionally it looks like an awesome case.

Samsung often includes some of its official cases for free with foldable pre-orders, but otherwise you can expect these to sell for around $50-80 at least.

Reservations for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 are open now on Samsung.com, with a $50 credit for reseveration as well as potential savings of up to $1,500. Reservations are completely free and hold no obligation to actually buy the device. Signing up also puts you into a sweepstakes for a $5,000 Samsung credit.

More on Samsung:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Samsung

Samsung

Samsung is a technology conglomerate based out o…
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.