Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 leak in updated official cases [Gallery]

Samsung this week confirmed that July 10 will see the launch of its new foldables, but the leaks haven’t stopped, and now a collection of official cases show off the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 yet again.

Courtesy of @MysteryLupin on Twitter/X in a cryptic post (which led to a PostImage gallery), a collection of images show off the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 in updated accessories.

The Flip is shown in blue, gray, and green in a new key ring case. There’s not much new here, but we do get a really good look at how Samsung is adding color to the ring around the lenses on the Flip 6.

Meanwhile, Galaxy Z Fold 6 cases show us the updated aspect ratio of Samsung’s book-style foldable while also showing new case options.

There’s the return of the slim S Pen case, putting the final nail in the coffin for any hopes of an S Pen storage silo on the foldable, and there’s also an updated grip case with a clear backplate. But there’s also a third new design which shows both a hand grip and a kickstand. The funky design has two separate protrusions for those elements which looks a little strange, but functionally it looks like an awesome case.

Samsung often includes some of its official cases for free with foldable pre-orders, but otherwise you can expect these to sell for around $50-80 at least.

Reservations for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 are open now on Samsung.com, with a $50 credit for reseveration as well as potential savings of up to $1,500. Reservations are completely free and hold no obligation to actually buy the device. Signing up also puts you into a sweepstakes for a $5,000 Samsung credit.

