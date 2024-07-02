Galaxy Watch Ultra and Watch 7 specs leak alongside price tags

Samsung’s upcoming smartwatch lineup has leaked plenty of times already, but another fresh leak is divulging the specs of Galaxy Watch Ultra and Watch 7, as well as their higher price tags.

Dealabs this week published a breakdown of the Galaxy Watch Ultra and Watch 7 based on information available in France. As such, pricing shouldn’t be taken as a direct comparison to other markets, but gives us some indication as to what Samsung is planning to charge for these new devices.

Starting with Galaxy Watch Ultra, the smartwatch is claimed to measure in at a large 47mm: 47.4 x 47.1 x 12.1mm and weigh 60.5g. For comparison, the biggest Galaxy Watch 6 Classic measures 46.5 x 46.5 x 10.9mm and 59g. The Watch Ultra is apparently made out of titanium and has a 1.5-inch, 480×480 AMOLED display underneath sapphire glass. Inside, the Watch Ultra packs 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage (the same as Pixel Watch 2) as well as a 590 mAh battery with wireless charging. The hardware itself is apparently water resistant up to 10ATM, double that of most smartwatches available today, but features a standard array of sensors.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra, according to this leak, would carry a price tag in France of €699.

For comparison, Samsung currently sells the 47mm Galaxy Watch 6 Classic in France for €449, meaning Watch Ultra is a €250 markup. By that logic, the Watch Ultra could sell for as little as $580 in the US, but it’s hard to make a direct conversion there. Generally, pricing lines up more closely, so $600-700 is much more likely.

Notably, that price is for a 4G-capable model.

Galaxy Watch Ultra is apparently going to be available in “Titanium Grey,” “Titanium Silver,” and “Titanium White” colors.

Meanwhile, Galaxy Watch 7 looks like it will be pretty similar to the previous generation. The leaked specs include a 40mm (40.4 x 40.4 x 9.7mm) and a 44mm version (44.4 x 44.4 x 9.7mm) with 300 mah and 425 mAh batteries, respectively, 5ATM water resistance, 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, and the same screen sizes as their predecessors. Both are also still made from aluminum.

As for pricing, the 40mm size is said to start at €319 while the 44mm starts at €349. That’s exactly in line with the launch pricing for Galaxy Watch 6 last year, so it implies there will be no price hike as previously rumored.

The 40mm size apparently gets “Green” and “Cream” colors while the 44mm size gets “Green” and “Silver.”

The new chip in both of these devices is apparently called Exynos W1000 and is, as rumored, Samsung’s first 3nm chip to hit the market. Both are also, as expected, powered by Wear OS 5.

