Here’s where the fifth Google Store is opening this fall 

Avatar for Abner Li  | Jul 17 2024 - 1:24 pm PT
2 Comments

After opening in Boston this April, Google is opening its fifth retail store for hardware products in Oakbrook Center outside Chicago.

Google Store Oakbrook will follow Chelsea (2021), Williamsburg (2022), Mountain View (2023), and Newberry Street (2024). With two store openings this year, Google is ramping up its retail presence. 

It will be located in the Oakbrook Center, which is about 25 minutes from downtown Chicago. This outdoor mall is quite large with a Macy’s and Nordstrom, as well as an Apple Store. This is the first Google Store that isn’t a standalone location, though two of the existing locations are attached to Google offices.

Google Store Oakbrook

To date, Google Stores have adopted a wood-heavy aesthetic to showcase Pixel phones, tablets, watches, as well as Nest smart home products. They offer Pixel repairs, troubleshooting, classes, and other activities. Those in the area can purchase online and do in-store pickup.

Google Store Oakbrook — 63 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, IL 60523 — is opening fall 2024.

