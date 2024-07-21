 Skip to main content

Google Store elevates Pixel, Smart Home, and Fitbit support options

Jul 21 2024
In addition to launching the latest round of discounts around Prime Day, the US Google Store is trying to elevate its existing post-purchase support options for Pixel.

Previously, there was a ‘?’ button alongside search, shopping, and the profile menu. It’s still there internationally and opens support.google.com/store, which is just for buying, payments, and delivery help.

Now, “Support” appears alongside the product categories (Phones, Earbuds, Tablets, Watches & Trackers, Smart Home, Accessories) and Offers. On mobile, it’s accompanied by a ‘G’ logo. 

It takes you to “Google Hardware Support. We’re here to help.” First up are quick links to Start a repair, Manage orders, and Shopping support. Google then groups things by:

Google Store Pixel support

This takes you to pages that link to common issues and their existing Google Support articles. Tapping opens the resources in a floating window. For example, this is what you get for phones:

Google Store Pixel support

Google then links to other “support resources,” like Trade-in Information, Guidebooks, Pixel Simulator, Device financing, Nest compatibility checker, Preferred Care, Pixel setup help, Device info on YouTube, and In-person appointments.

Google Store Pixel support

The final part of this elevated support experience is the ability to access call or chat support for Shopping & orders, Pixel phone, Pixel Watch, Smart Home, Pixel Tablet, Pixel Buds, and Fitbit

Google Store Pixel support

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com

