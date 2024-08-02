It’s a good time to get a wireless Android Auto adapter

If you’re running in a car with wired Android Auto but wish you could use a faster charger or even just not plug the phone in every time, you probably want a wireless adapter. And, right now, there are some good discounts available, alongside improvements to these products that have come over time.

Wireless Android Auto adapters have been available for a while now, but they were once quite expensive. Over time, prices have come down. AAWireless, the original wireless Android Auto adapter, is cheaper than ever before, and there are some generic brands that sell for fairly cheap and are surprisingly halfway decent.

Right now, though, you can get the two best options at steep discounts.

AAWireless has dropped its usual price of $75 down to $65 for a limited time, while Motorola’s $70 MA1 dongle is down to $49.99 right now.

These sales aren’t super uncommon, but they come with pretty good timing. Through lots of software updates, AAWireless has continued to get better and add more functionality, such as its still-ongoing beta for CarPlay. Motorola MA1 also seems to be working fairly stable right now as a result of a lack of issues with recent versions of the Android Auto app (the dongle itself doesn’t get updates). Plus, Google is preparing to roll out incident reporting on Maps for Android Auto, a long-awaited feature.

Do you have one of these adapters? Let us know in the comments below!

More on Android Auto:

Follow Ben: Twitter/X, Threads, and Instagram