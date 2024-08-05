‘Gemini on earbuds’ is ‘Your new AI assistant’

Work on bringing the Gemini assistant to more form factors beyond the web and phones continues with a new mention of “Gemini on earbuds.”

About APK Insight: In this “APK Insight” post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

In February, following the launch on smartphones, we learned that the “Gemini mobile app is working on expanding availability to make it accessible on your headphones.” Google app 15.31 today reveals how you can “Talk to Gemini on earbuds.” Additionally:

<string name=”assistant_bisto_gemini_on_buds_notification_text”>Your new AI assistant is on headphones</string>

The strings also referring to it as “buds” might be notable, with the Pixel Buds Pro 2 nearing, though it won’t be available until next month. The software features for that wearable have yet to leak. Broadly, it’s unclear whether existing Assistant headphones will get Gemini.

Google already confirmed that Gemini is coming to the Pixel Tablet this summer. Today’s beta update has the following string: “Gemini is a new AI assistant on your tablet. Get help learning in new ways, planning events, writing thank you notes, and more.”

We also learn how “Some features, like Extensions, aren’t available in Live yet.”

Thanks to JEB Decompiler, from which some APK Insight teardowns benefit.