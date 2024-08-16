Google releases final Android 15 Beta 4.2 feedback survey

Android 15 Beta 4.2 is the final patch before the stable launch and Google has posted the last feedback survey.

As always, you start by confirming your build (AP31.240617.015) and phone or tablet. Google also asks for your country and carrier.

You then rate satisfaction across 14 factors: Stability, Performance, Battery life, Device temperature, Camera, Bluetooth, Call quality, Messaging, Wi-Fi connectivity, Data connectivity, App experience, Authentication (face/fingerprint), and Charging (wired charging, wireless charging), and System software update experience, which is a recent addition.

Next is the survey question about whether you’d recommend Android 15 Beta 4.2 in its “current state” to friends and family. Google also asks “How satisfied are you overall with the software experience” from 1-5, and how it compares to the “previous build on your device.”

“Top Issue Area” has 16 choices — the same list from earlier but with Audio Experience and System User Interface — followed by the ability to leave more details about your problem.

Finally, it ends on Android Beta Program Satisfaction from 1-5, with Google also asking about program logistics and providing several open fields.

More on Android 15: