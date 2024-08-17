 Skip to main content

YouTube Music tests multi-song radio creator in Quick picks 

Avatar for Abner Li  | Aug 17 2024 - 4:30 am PT
YouTube Music introduced the Quick picks in 2020 and a big update to the shelf will let you quickly create a multi-song radio. 

This updated Quick picks will let you select multiple songs from the 20 that appear. Tap the plus icon, which replaces the three-dot overflow, at the right to select with a checkmark confirming your choice. “Start radio” with the number of selected tunes appears in the top-right corner along with an ‘x’ to cancel.

Hopefully, YouTube Music will keep the convenient “Play all” shortcut. That was the last big update (in 2023) to this carousel, which is usually near the top of the Home feed.

I LOVE THIS
byu/brentspine inYoutubeMusic

This will be great for combining different genres of music, while “Create a radio” is based on artists. Meanwhile, the conversational AI radio feature is not yet widely available.

So far, there is only one report of this update to Quick picks in YouTube Music. We’re not seeing it on any of our Android or iOS devices.

More on YouTube Music:

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com

