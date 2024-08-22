You can once again buy Pixel 9 Pro Fold for October delivery, Best Buy opens pre-orders

Quickly after its launch, Google’s Pixel 9 Pro Fold went out of stock. That’s since returned, but you’ll be waiting a while if you missed that initial window.

As of last week, Google had run out of stock on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold entirely. Pre-orders simply weren’t available for the company’s latest foldable through its own store. Thankfully, it’s now back, with the “Obsidian” Pixel 9 Pro Fold once again available for pre-order.

Both the 256GB and 512GB variants of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold in its darker color variant are available for pre-order, still at $1,799 and $1,919 respectively, and still with the same $350 Google Store credit along with the purchase.

Shipping times are heavily delayed, though.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold through the Google Store is currently estimated to arrive between October 23 and October 30 to our location in North Carolina in its 256GB variant, while the 512GB model is further delayed to October 30-November 6.

The “Porcelain” color variant is still entirely unavailable.

Amazon is also now completely out of stock on Pixel 9 Pro Fold, but Best Buy is now finally taking orders. The retailer claims that a pre-order placed right now for the 256GB variant will be available on release day, which is scheduled for September 4. The 512GB model is estimated to be delivered later in September. Best Buy also offers the same $350 credit that Google is (and that Amazon did, but has since removed).

However, the kicker with Best Buy is that trade-in credits aren’t as good as the Google Store, capping out at $460.

