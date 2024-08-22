 Skip to main content

You can once again buy Pixel 9 Pro Fold for October delivery, Best Buy opens pre-orders

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Aug 22 2024 - 2:15 pm PT
0 Comments

Quickly after its launch, Google’s Pixel 9 Pro Fold went out of stock. That’s since returned, but you’ll be waiting a while if you missed that initial window.

As of last week, Google had run out of stock on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold entirely. Pre-orders simply weren’t available for the company’s latest foldable through its own store. Thankfully, it’s now back, with the “Obsidian” Pixel 9 Pro Fold once again available for pre-order.

Both the 256GB and 512GB variants of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold in its darker color variant are available for pre-order, still at $1,799 and $1,919 respectively, and still with the same $350 Google Store credit along with the purchase.

Shipping times are heavily delayed, though.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold through the Google Store is currently estimated to arrive between October 23 and October 30 to our location in North Carolina in its 256GB variant, while the 512GB model is further delayed to October 30-November 6.

The “Porcelain” color variant is still entirely unavailable.

Amazon is also now completely out of stock on Pixel 9 Pro Fold, but Best Buy is now finally taking orders. The retailer claims that a pre-order placed right now for the 256GB variant will be available on release day, which is scheduled for September 4. The 512GB model is estimated to be delivered later in September. Best Buy also offers the same $350 credit that Google is (and that Amazon did, but has since removed).

However, the kicker with Best Buy is that trade-in credits aren’t as good as the Google Store, capping out at $460.

More on Pixel 9 Pro Fold:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications