This Pixel Watch 3 shipped very early and gets unboxed [Gallery]

Like a Pixel 9 Pro Fold earlier this week, somebody has received their 45 mm Pixel Watch 3 pretty early and has promptly unboxed it.

Like this year’s phones (and Nest Learning Thermostat), you first slide off a sleeve to access the actual brown box. There is a pill-shaped sticker on the back that you first have to peel.

Credit: u/youreadusernamestoo

There are two compartments that you need to slide out, with the bottom one housing the pebble — in old Fitbit parlance. The USB-C charging puck is located underneath. There’s a “translucent, rectangular piece of protective paper that wraps around and overlaps at the front of the product” for a “gift-like reveal.”

The top one is home to the bands, which ship disconnected compared to the first two generations. Paperwork is also housed here.

Meanwhile, we get another look at the Matte Hazel Aluminum Case. It’s definitely lighter than Matte Black but is a bit on the gray side with a grainy finish.

This Pixel Watch 3 arrived today for somebody in the Netherlands, with this week’s Pixel 9 Pro Fold also coming from Europe. However, the Wear OS 5 device is coming a full 10 days ahead of launch.

