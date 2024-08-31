 Skip to main content

This Pixel Watch 3 shipped very early and gets unboxed [Gallery]

Avatar for Abner Li  | Aug 31 2024 - 8:20 am PT
6 Comments

Like a Pixel 9 Pro Fold earlier this week, somebody has received their 45 mm Pixel Watch 3 pretty early and has promptly unboxed it. 

Like this year’s phones (and Nest Learning Thermostat), you first slide off a sleeve to access the actual brown box. There is a pill-shaped sticker on the back that you first have to peel. 

  • Pixel Watch 3 early
  • Pixel Watch 3 early
  • Pixel Watch 3 early

Credit: u/youreadusernamestoo

There are two compartments that you need to slide out, with the bottom one housing the pebble — in old Fitbit parlance. The USB-C charging puck is located underneath. There’s a “translucent, rectangular piece of protective paper that wraps around and overlaps at the front of the product” for a “gift-like reveal.”

The top one is home to the bands, which ship disconnected compared to the first two generations. Paperwork is also housed here. 

  • Pixel Watch 3 early
  • Pixel Watch 3 early
  • Pixel Watch 3 early

Meanwhile, we get another look at the Matte Hazel Aluminum Case. It’s definitely lighter than Matte Black but is a bit on the gray side with a grainy finish.

This Pixel Watch 3 arrived today for somebody in the Netherlands, with this week’s Pixel 9 Pro Fold also coming from Europe. However, the Wear OS 5 device is coming a full 10 days ahead of launch.

More on Pixel Watch 3:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Pixel Watch 3

Google Pixel Watch 3

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications