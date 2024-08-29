 Skip to main content

Google Store adds new Pixel Watch 3 accessories: cases, stand, more

Aug 29 2024
Ahead of the Pixel Watch 3 launching next month, the Google Store is adding new third-party accessories. 

In terms of what’s available today, you can buy the Spigen S355 Stand for Google Pixel Watch 3 (41mm/45mm) for $24.99. It lets you string through the existing charging cable, while the watch strap can be open or closed.

Both sizes are supported and this stand is also compatible with the Pixel Watch 2 and Fitbit Ace LTE. Also available on Amazon, it’s made of thermoplastic polyurethane with a “Nanotac Foundation for a non-slip, stable mount.” 

Then there’s the Spigen Rugged Armor Case for Google Pixel Watch 3 in 41 mm (Amazon) and 45 mm (Amazon). It’s $29.99 and looks like a G-Shock

The Google Store now shows the ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass Elite 360 for Pixel Watch but it’s not available for purchase yet. Their Fusion screen protector is also coming. 

Bellroy’s upcoming Pixel Watch Strap in black and brown is coming to the Google Store with availability set for next month. The Bellroy Pixel Buds Pro Jacket for Pixel Buds Pro 2 is already available.

More on Pixel Watch 3:

