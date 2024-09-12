Google Home notifications for Nest are broken on Pixel 9 for some, here’s a quick fix

A strange bug is causing the Google Home app to not send notifications on Google Pixel 9 series devices for some users.

The Google Home app, when linked with Google’s Nest devices, can send notifications for motion and other events seen by the company’s cameras. It’s useful functionality, but it can be very frustrating when it doesn’t work.

On the Pixel 9 series, some early buyers have noticed that Nest notifications aren’t working properly. That’s not due to any settings changes within the Google Home app, though, as everything is enabled and seemingly in working order. Yet, notifications from the Home app triggered by Nest devices simply aren’t delivered.

We’ve noticed the issue on our own Pixel 9 Pro Fold (though, notably, not a Pixel 9 Pro XL before that). Others have reported the same problem across multiple Reddit threads as well using Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL. It’s also been mentioned by many on Google’s Nest forums.

Luckily, there’s a quick fix that seems to work just fine.

By uninstalling the Home app and re-installing it, Nest notifications seem to immediately start working again. However, this doesn’t seem to work for everyone. We did receive one report of this process not working, and there are some other reports floating around too. But, so far, it seems to work more often than it does not.

Google has yet to acknowledge the bug.

More on Pixel 9:

Follow Ben: Twitter/X, Threads, and Instagram