Pixel 9 Pro repair parts reveal pricier camera, cheaper rear cover given new design

Avatar for Abner Li  | Sep 13 2024 - 8:59 am PT
4 Comments

iFixit has listed repair parts for the Pixel 9, 9 Pro, and 9 Pro XL, with the year-over-year comparison revealing some interesting pricing changes.

The $172.99 Pixel 8 Pro rear case includes the:

  • Rear Panel
  • Metal and Plastic Frame
  • Edge Bezel
  • Rear Camera Bezel and Lens Covers
  • External Side Buttons and Internal Button Switches
  • Wireless Charging Coil

In a reflection of the new flat design and construction, the Pixel 9 Pro XL rear cover is $92.99 since it’s just the:

  • Rear Panel
  • Rear Camera Bezel and Lens Covers
  • Flash

That said, the rear camera array is $70 more expensive, while the screen and battery go up by $10. You can also get the USB-C Charging Assembly, which is no longer connected to the motherboard, for $42.99. Pixel 9 Pro repair parts are mostly the same or slightly cheaper, though the USB-C part is curiously more expensive.

Pixel 8 ProPixel 9 Pro XLPixel 9 Pro
Rear$172.99$92.99$92.99
Screen$229.99$239.99
Battery$42.99$52.99$52.99
Rear camera$199.99$269.99$259.99
Front camera$42.99$69.99$59.99
USB-C$42.99$49.99

The rear price difference is more drastic on the Pixel 8 vs. 9, while Google now joins the two back cameras and makes them cheaper in the process. There’s no price increase on the battery.

Pixel 8Pixel 9
Rear$142.99$59.99
Screen (kit)$166.99$196.99
Battery$42.99$42.99
Rear wide camera$142.99
Rear ultra wide camera$62.99
Rear camera$159.99
Front camera$42.99$59.99
USB-C$49.99

