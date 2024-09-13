Pixel 9 Pro repair parts reveal pricier camera, cheaper rear cover given new design

iFixit has listed repair parts for the Pixel 9, 9 Pro, and 9 Pro XL, with the year-over-year comparison revealing some interesting pricing changes.

The $172.99 Pixel 8 Pro rear case includes the:

Rear Panel

Metal and Plastic Frame

Edge Bezel

Rear Camera Bezel and Lens Covers

External Side Buttons and Internal Button Switches

Wireless Charging Coil

In a reflection of the new flat design and construction, the Pixel 9 Pro XL rear cover is $92.99 since it’s just the:

Rear Panel

Rear Camera Bezel and Lens Covers

Flash

That said, the rear camera array is $70 more expensive, while the screen and battery go up by $10. You can also get the USB-C Charging Assembly, which is no longer connected to the motherboard, for $42.99. Pixel 9 Pro repair parts are mostly the same or slightly cheaper, though the USB-C part is curiously more expensive.

The rear price difference is more drastic on the Pixel 8 vs. 9, while Google now joins the two back cameras and makes them cheaper in the process. There’s no price increase on the battery.

Pixel 8 Pixel 9 Rear $142.99 $59.99 Screen (kit) $166.99 $196.99 Battery $42.99 $42.99 Rear wide camera $142.99 Rear ultra wide camera $62.99 Rear camera $159.99 Front camera $42.99 $59.99 USB-C $49.99

