Pixel 9 Pro repair parts reveal pricier camera, cheaper rear cover given new design

iFixit has listed repair parts for the Pixel 9, 9 Pro, and 9 Pro XL, with the year-over-year comparison revealing some interesting pricing changes.
The $172.99 Pixel 8 Pro rear case includes the:
- Rear Panel
- Metal and Plastic Frame
- Edge Bezel
- Rear Camera Bezel and Lens Covers
- External Side Buttons and Internal Button Switches
- Wireless Charging Coil
In a reflection of the new flat design and construction, the Pixel 9 Pro XL rear cover is $92.99 since it’s just the:
- Rear Panel
- Rear Camera Bezel and Lens Covers
- Flash
That said, the rear camera array is $70 more expensive, while the screen and battery go up by $10. You can also get the USB-C Charging Assembly, which is no longer connected to the motherboard, for $42.99. Pixel 9 Pro repair parts are mostly the same or slightly cheaper, though the USB-C part is curiously more expensive.
|Pixel 8 Pro
|Pixel 9 Pro XL
|Pixel 9 Pro
|Rear
|$172.99
|$92.99
|$92.99
|Screen
|$229.99
|$239.99
|Battery
|$42.99
|$52.99
|$52.99
|Rear camera
|$199.99
|$269.99
|$259.99
|Front camera
|$42.99
|$69.99
|$59.99
|USB-C
|$42.99
|$49.99
The rear price difference is more drastic on the Pixel 8 vs. 9, while Google now joins the two back cameras and makes them cheaper in the process. There’s no price increase on the battery.
|Pixel 8
|Pixel 9
|Rear
|$142.99
|$59.99
|Screen (kit)
|$166.99
|$196.99
|Battery
|$42.99
|$42.99
|Rear wide camera
|$142.99
|Rear ultra wide camera
|$62.99
|Rear camera
|$159.99
|Front camera
|$42.99
|$59.99
|USB-C
|$49.99
