Android 15 for Android Automotive adds homescreen dock, Bluetooth boosts, more

With Android 15 hitting AOSP just a few days ago, the car-based Android Automotive platform has similarly been updated with some new functions and features.

Google is yet to publicly detail much of the functionality with the official release notes pages still omitting the latest update. However, according to the official release notes that were initially spotted by Android Authority, Android 15 on Android Automotive will bring some improvements to the audio experience, an improved dock view, plus other connection benefits.

Android Automotive is separate from Android Auto. This specific version of the OS is tailored to run on the car itself as the main backbone of the in-car experience. Often, this is adjusted to fit the motor vehicle it is running on and has numerous visual enhancements to suit the car in question.

One of the biggest changes is to the in-car dashboard. Android 15 on Android Automotive looks like it will add a quick access dock – similar to the dock found in Android Auto and tablets/foldables. There will be an option to “pin” favorites to this section for quicker access. It could look something like the implementation in Android Auto:

Android Auto taskbar

Another notable feature of the head unit system is an improved screen lock access page that will supposedly be standard across all Android Automotive systems running Android 15. Ambient View is also coming to Android Automotive, provided OEMs have a screensaver to display when the system is not in use.

I’m personally really interested in how this will work as the Polestar 2 infotainment system is very simple and not quite like the Android you’re probably used to. Sadly, Google has yet to provide details on what this will look like.

This update will also enable the ability to connect other Bluetooth accessories to your car including headsets and earbuds. A new “Audio Output Device” option found in “Audio Settings” will let you route media and sounds through to your paired devices or in tandem with in-car audio systems. Google is also improving the HD and DAB radio systems with full support for both standards allowing for further integration by OEMs and carmakers.

Other improvements include better information on when data or subscription plans are required to continue on-device connectivity, a persistent Wi-Fi hotspot toggle that can be activated with each drive, plus better compatibility with third-party apps. This documentation also states that Android Automotive should handle multi-camera clients better with the Android 15 update.

It’s not entirely clear if this update will come to existing vehicles or how these functions will manifest given the differences in how each carmaker implements Android Automotive within their associated vehicles. As someone who uses the system every day, I’m intrigued to see how quickly or widely this new update rolls out.

