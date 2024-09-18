Target might sell you a $75 Pixel Watch 2

Google is still selling the Pixel Watch 2 at $249, but some Target locations have the Wear OS device on clearance for $74.99.

With the launch of the Pixel Watch 3, last year’s model got a $100 price cut at the US Google Store. Some Redditors today found that Target is selling the Pixel Watch 2 for $74.99 in a very significant discount. There are several reports of successful purchases at various stores.

This is actually not a new phenomenon for Google Pixel products at Target, with only some locations running this clearance deal. There are more than a few reports of people visiting and still seeing the $249 label, which this deal is not available online.

Your best bet is going to a location and checking the price tag. Also keep in mind that you might not get the color you want, but it’s a steal at that price. Another thing to remember is that the Google Store will give you $120 when trading in for a Pixel Watch 3.

Specs-wise, the Pixel Watch 2 has the same chip, RAM, storage, and quoted battery life as the 41mm PW3. The screen is slightly smaller and not as bright (1,000 vs 2,000 nits), while you miss out on the 1 Hz refresh rate, 1 nit AOD brightness, and Ultra-Wideband. It remains to be seen what Wear OS 5 will bring to the PW2, but it should get most of the software and app features.

More on Pixel Watch: