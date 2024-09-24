 Skip to main content

Galaxy S24 FE showcased in leaked official unboxing video

Avatar for Damien Wilde  | Sep 24 2024 - 4:17 am PT
0 Comments

While we wait for concrete official information, a leaked unboxing video has basically revealed the upcoming Galaxy S24 FE.

Samsung regularly shares official unboxing videos _after_ the official launch of a product, but thanks to Evan Blass – who shared the clip on Twitter – we’re getting a glimpse of the entire color lineup plus some more confirmation of the upcoming Galaxy AI feature-set.

Other leaks have unveiled some of the other details, but this video shows just what (or isn’t) coming in the official Galaxy S24 FE retail packaging. As is customary in 2024, there is no charger, but you will get a USB-C cable, some documentation, and a SIM tool alongside your Galaxy S24 FE unit.

The leaked Galaxy S24 FE unboxing video gives us a closer look at the upcoming color options including Blue, Graphite, Gray, Mint, and Yellow. While some of the specs are touted including Samsung’s “ProVisual Engine” which should improve low-light imagery, the full camera specs are also confirmed. These include a 10MP selfie camera, 50MP main sensor, 12MP ultra-wide, and 8MP 3x optical zoom.

One of the biggest notable changes here is explicit confirmation of the chipset. The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is set to utilize the Exynos 2400e chipset, this is an underclocked version of the regular Exynos 2400. This aligns with previous leaks, which indicated the same.

There is also an improved 1900-nit peak brightness on the 6.7-inch 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED display which is coated in Gorilla Glass Victus. The entire device is going to be powered by a 4,700mAh battery and will include an IP68 rating.

The only thing missing from the Galaxy S24 FE unboxing video is the supposed pricing, which is suggested to start at $649 this year. That’s a $50 bump over the previous generation, but these upgrades might be of interest to anyone wanting a “premium” mid-range experience.

More on Samsung:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Samsung

Samsung

Samsung is a technology conglomerate based out o…
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE

Author

Avatar for Damien Wilde Damien Wilde

Damien is a UK-based video producer for 9to5Google. Find him on Twitter: @iamdamienwilde. Email: damien@9to5mac.com

Damien Wilde's favorite gear

Google Pixel 8a
Nothing Ear

Nothing Ear

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications