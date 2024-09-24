Galaxy S24 FE showcased in leaked official unboxing video

While we wait for concrete official information, a leaked unboxing video has basically revealed the upcoming Galaxy S24 FE.

Samsung regularly shares official unboxing videos _after_ the official launch of a product, but thanks to Evan Blass – who shared the clip on Twitter – we’re getting a glimpse of the entire color lineup plus some more confirmation of the upcoming Galaxy AI feature-set.

Other leaks have unveiled some of the other details, but this video shows just what (or isn’t) coming in the official Galaxy S24 FE retail packaging. As is customary in 2024, there is no charger, but you will get a USB-C cable, some documentation, and a SIM tool alongside your Galaxy S24 FE unit.

The leaked Galaxy S24 FE unboxing video gives us a closer look at the upcoming color options including Blue, Graphite, Gray, Mint, and Yellow. While some of the specs are touted including Samsung’s “ProVisual Engine” which should improve low-light imagery, the full camera specs are also confirmed. These include a 10MP selfie camera, 50MP main sensor, 12MP ultra-wide, and 8MP 3x optical zoom.

One of the biggest notable changes here is explicit confirmation of the chipset. The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is set to utilize the Exynos 2400e chipset, this is an underclocked version of the regular Exynos 2400. This aligns with previous leaks, which indicated the same.

There is also an improved 1900-nit peak brightness on the 6.7-inch 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED display which is coated in Gorilla Glass Victus. The entire device is going to be powered by a 4,700mAh battery and will include an IP68 rating.

The only thing missing from the Galaxy S24 FE unboxing video is the supposed pricing, which is suggested to start at $649 this year. That’s a $50 bump over the previous generation, but these upgrades might be of interest to anyone wanting a “premium” mid-range experience.

