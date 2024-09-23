Samsung Galaxy S25 and S26 reportedly use the same 50MP camera as Galaxy S22

The last time Samsung updated the camera in its mainstream Android phones was in 2022’s Galaxy S22, but the company apparently wants to keep using that 50MP for the next two generations.

The 50MP camera in the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ replaced a 12MP sensor that was used in Samsung’s prior few Galaxy S flagships outside of the “Ultra.” It was a major improvement at the time, but with the same sensor used in Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S24, it’s felt like an upgrade has been due.

But, apparently, it’s not coming.

Ice Universe claims that Samsung has “decided” to use this same 50MP sensor in not only next year’s Galaxy S25, but also the Galaxy S26 a year after that. If true, that’d mean the same camera was used across five generations of flagship-tier Samsung smartphones.

Samsung previously said the Galaxy S25 would have a “top-of-the-line” camera.

Notably, this same camera sensor was also used on Galaxy Z Fold 4, Fold 5, and is still in use on the Fold 6.

The Galaxy S25, so far, sounds like a middling upgrade at best over the Galaxy S24, with other updates including a new camera ring design, the exclusive use of Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, and the same charging specs.

