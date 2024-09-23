 Skip to main content

Samsung Galaxy S25 and S26 reportedly use the same 50MP camera as Galaxy S22

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Sep 23 2024 - 10:25 am PT
3 Comments
galaxy s22

The last time Samsung updated the camera in its mainstream Android phones was in 2022’s Galaxy S22, but the company apparently wants to keep using that 50MP for the next two generations.

The 50MP camera in the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ replaced a 12MP sensor that was used in Samsung’s prior few Galaxy S flagships outside of the “Ultra.” It was a major improvement at the time, but with the same sensor used in Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S24, it’s felt like an upgrade has been due.

But, apparently, it’s not coming.

Ice Universe claims that Samsung has “decided” to use this same 50MP sensor in not only next year’s Galaxy S25, but also the Galaxy S26 a year after that. If true, that’d mean the same camera was used across five generations of flagship-tier Samsung smartphones.

Samsung previously said the Galaxy S25 would have a “top-of-the-line” camera.

Notably, this same camera sensor was also used on Galaxy Z Fold 4, Fold 5, and is still in use on the Fold 6.

The Galaxy S25, so far, sounds like a middling upgrade at best over the Galaxy S24, with other updates including a new camera ring design, the exclusive use of Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, and the same charging specs.

More on Samsung:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Samsung

Samsung

Samsung is a technology conglomerate based out o…
Samsung Galaxy S25

Samsung Galaxy S25
Samsung Galaxy S26

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications