Samsung’s September 2024 update is rolling out to these Galaxy devices

Samsung is rolling out its September 2024 update to various Galaxy smartphones and tablets and, for once, it’s also a pretty big update. Here’s what’s new and which devices are being updated.

As per usual, the September 2024 update for Samsung Galaxy devices brings a handful of security improvements. Detailed on Samsung’s website, these include a few dozen “High” priority fixes for Android (as provided by Google) as well as one fix marked “Critical.”

But the big news for users this month is that the September 2024 update starts the rollout of One UI 6.1.1. This update to Samsung’s Android skin debuted on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6, and is now expanding to Galaxy S24 and other previous-generation Samsung devices. It brings some AI feature upgrades as well as other tweaks to the system.

Not all devices will get One UI 6.1.1 this month, but select devices such as the Galaxy S24 series are already seeing the update, though the Galaxy S24’s update notably didn’t come with the September security patch.

Samsung is rolling out the September 2024 security patch – with One UI 6.1.1 or not – to dozens of different smartphones and tablets, but a bit slower compared to some other months due to 6.1.1’s launch and the imminent One UI 7 launch. With that in mind, the following Galaxy devices have been updated:

Galaxy Z Fold 6

Galaxy Z Flip 6

Galaxy S23 (with One UI 6.1.1)

Galaxy S23+ (with One UI 6.1.1)

Galaxy S23 Ultra (with One UI 6.1.1)

Galaxy S23 FE (with One UI 6.1.1)

Galaxy S21

Galaxy S21+

Galaxy S21 Ultra

Galaxy S21 FE

Galaxy S20 FE

Galaxy A52s

Galaxy A55

For some devices, we suspect that Samsung may end up skipping the September patch and folding those improvements into an October patch. This may apply to devices that were updated with One UI 6.1.1 while still on the August patch, such as the Galaxy S24 series, Z Fold 5 and Flip 5, and the Galaxy Tab S9 series.

Keep in mind that, as always, availability on these updates will vary based on your region, carrier, and other factors. For more information on the September 2024 security update, we’d recommend taking a look at SamMobile’s granular coverage of individual rollouts.

Last updated 9/17

