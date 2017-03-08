Verizon now rolling out Android Nougat to its Moto Z Play

Verizon is well-known for being pretty slow with updating its smartphones, as we’ve seen this month with the Verizon variants of the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge. There aren’t many exceptions to this, although the company was the first to update the Moto Z and Moto Z Force to Nougat. Now, it’s finally updating the Moto Z Play to the same OS.

As with updates on other Moto devices, this upgrade doesn’t change all that much compared to what stock Android Nougat brings to the table. In fact, there are no Verizon-specific updates in this upgrade, so this is essentially what you’d expect on a Nexus device with Nougat.

That means you’ll get enhanced multitasking capabilities with multi-window and “quick switch” as well as customizable quick settings and tiles from specific apps on your device. Further, Moto Z Play owners will get bundled notifications and improved notification controls.

The most important update, though, is an enhanced Doze mode. The Moto Z Play already brings some of the best battery life on any phone to the table, so I can only imagine how good it will be with improvements to Doze. Android Nougat is rolling out the Moto Z Play on Verizon now and should be available in the coming days to all owners.