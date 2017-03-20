Fossil announces limited edition ‘Q x Cory Richards’ Android Wear smartwatch

After updating its older Android Wear devices to Android Wear 2.0 last week, Fossil has today announced another new addition to its smartwatch lineup ─ the Fossil Q x Cory Richards.

Cory Richards, if you’re not aware, is a popular wildlife photographer for National Geographic and a big fan of Fossil watches, hence the collaboration between him and Fossil.

This new smartwatch isn’t all that different from Fossil’s other models, but it includes some nice design tweaks inspired by the Fossil Blue watch, of course with a display that includes various pre-loaded watch faces. From what we’ve seen so far, it’s a pretty nice design, although it does still retain the flat tire display.

Fossil will also be including the choice of either a metal or leather band with this watch, and the watch itself will be a limited edition model. Pricing is unknown at this time but we won’t have to wait long to find out as sales kick off on March 27th.