PSA: You can now grab the Sony Xperia XZs on Amazon for $699

Sony expanded its Xperia lineup back at MWC 2017 with a few new phones, and now one of them has gone up for sale on Amazon. It’s the Sony Xperia XZs, which, as its name suggests, is a slightly-modified version of the Sony Xperia XZ that the Japanese giant launched last year.

We called the Xperia XZ an Xperia almost worth its price tag in our review, and the XZs builds on that phone’s formula. The XZs sports the new Motion Eye 19MP shooter, which Sony says is the best mobile camera it has put on the market to date. Most notably, the sensor allows for extremely-slow motion capture, at an absolutely insane 960fps.

The phone is a bit of a downgrade in some other areas, including its system-on-a-chip. The phone has the Snapdragon 820, an Adreno 530 GPU, and 4GB of RAM. The screen comes in a 5.2-inches in size, and the battery is 2900mAh. It also has IP68 water and dust resistance, a fingerprint scanner, a 13-megapixel front shooter, and Android 7.1.

You can grab the phone on Amazon right now at its full retail price of $699 shipped. The phone is completely unlocked and compatible with GSM carriers like AT&T, T-Mobile, Straight Talk, MetroPCS, Cricket Wireless, and others.