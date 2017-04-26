What do you use your Google Home for? [Poll]

The Google Home is meant to be the center of your house. By simply saying the “Ok, Google” command, you are supposed to be able to ask your Home almost any question or request that it does something for you. So, assuming that a large number of our readers own a Google Home, what do you use your Home for?

In an effort to catch up and potentially beat the Amazon Echo, the Google Home is gaining new abilities and features every couple of weeks. The latest one, announced this morning, is the ability to read over five million recipes to users.

This new feature, though, is just one of the many things Google Home is great for. In addition to the ability to quickly start and stop alarms and timers, Home can be programmed to turn on your lights and work with other home automation items. One of the best parts about it is the fact that the Google Home has a built-in speaker so that you can listen to music off of it. Plus, if you want audio played elsewhere in your house, the Home can cast audio to other devices that are connected to the Chromecast ecosystem.

So, if you own a Google Home, what do you use it for? Have you become reliant on its functionality? Answer the poll below and let us know your thoughts in the comments!