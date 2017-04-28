9to5Toys Lunch Break: Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge (unlocked) $475, Google Home $110, WD Red 4TB Hard Drive $115, more

Apr. 28th 2017

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge 32GB Android Smartphone (unlocked): $475 (Reg. $670) | eBay

Google Home is your always-on personal assistant, now $110

WD Red 4TB NAS Internal 3.5-inch Hard Drive: $115 shipped (Reg. $145)

Moto G Plus 16GB Android Smartphone: $160

NuAns NEO Android Smartphone made of stone, cork, denim, more

Review: Leather iPhone CARDcase by DODOcase – slim, sleek, and useful

9to5Rewards: Audioengine’s gorgeous B2 Bluetooth Speaker [Giveaway]

Daily Deals: Logitech K400 Plus Wireless Keyboard $20, Rocketfish 4-Outlet/2-USB Surge Protector $17, more

Master & Dynamic takes the wraps off new Leica-inspired headphones

Penna is the retro-inspired Bluetooth keyboard we’ve been looking for

DJI keeps it coming with new VR Goggles for Phantom and more

LG 34-inch UltraWide WFHD Monitor w/ HDMI for $299 (Reg. $399)

Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!

