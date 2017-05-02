Play Store 7.8 prepares for Instant Apps support, ‘Play Protect,’ more [APK Teardown]

The latest version of the Google Play Store is beginning to rollout with strings that point to a new security feature that will alert users when installing apps from unknown sources. Version 7.8 also points to Instant Apps support, pre-registration rewards, and more.

About APK Teardowns: In this ‘APK teardown,’ we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that was uploaded to the Play Store. When an app (or an APK, to be specific, in the case of Android apps) is decompiled, we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. With that in mind, read on.

Instant Apps support

With Instant Apps, users can quickly access and use parts of an application without needing to first download it. In development since last year, strings for IAs now appear in the latest version of the Play Store. Users will be able to select what Google account to use for sign-ins and in-app payments:

<string name=”instant_app_settings_menu_help”>Help</string> <string name=”instant_apps_settings_change_account_dialog_cancel”>cancel</string> <string name=”instant_apps_settings_change_account_dialog_description”>All instant apps and associated app data, including app permissions, will be removed for the current account.</string> <string name=”instant_apps_settings_change_account_dialog_ok”>change account</string> <string name=”instant_apps_settings_change_account_dialog_title”>Change account?</string> <string name=”instant_apps_settings_description”>You can use apps without installing them. Choose a Google Account to use for app sign-in and payments.</string> <string name=”instant_apps_settings_open_links_dialog_cancel”>cancel</string> <string name=”instant_apps_settings_open_links_dialog_description”>For this feature to work also turn on Open links in apps</string> <string name=”instant_apps_settings_open_links_dialog_ok”>turn on now</string> <string name=”instant_apps_settings_open_links_dialog_title”>Turn on required setting</string> <string name=”instant_apps_settings_title”>Instant Apps account</string> <string name=”instant_apps_settings_turn_instant_apps_off”>None</string>

Additionally, strings point to the ability to opt-out of Instant Apps from within Play Store settings:

<string name=”instant_apps_settings_opt_out_dialog_cancel”>cancel</string> <string name=”instant_apps_settings_opt_out_dialog_description”>All instant apps and associated app data, including app permissions, will be removed for the current account.</string> <string name=”instant_apps_settings_opt_out_dialog_ok”>turn off</string> <string name=”instant_apps_settings_opt_out_dialog_title”>Turn off Instant Apps?</string>

Play Protect

The previous version of the Play Store included strings for a built-in “Verify Apps” feature. That security feature is now named:

<string name=”verified_by_play_protect”>Verified by Play Protect</string>

Pre-registration rewards

New strings point to some type of reward when pre-registering for upcoming apps. It is likely related to Play Games and its system of awarding achievements and other badges:

<string name=”preregistration_milestone_rewards_subtitle”>From %1$s</string> <string name=”preregistration_milestone_rewards_terms_label”>See full terms</string> <string name=”preregistration_milestone_rewards_title”>Pre-registration rewards</string>

Google Play App Discovery Service

Lastly, there are references to an “App Discovery Service” that will allow users to view “apps from within this app”: