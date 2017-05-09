9to5Toys Lunch Break: Sony Xperia 16GB (unlocked) $150, Anker Powerhouse $330, Lenovo Chromebook $128, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Sony Xperia 16GB Unlocked Android Smartphone $150, more
Anker PowerHouse: $330 (Reg. $500)
Lenovo N22 11.6-inch 4GB Chromebook: $128 (Reg. $199)
Bose SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Headphones II: $229 (Reg. $279)
Amazon lowers its minimum free shipping threshold!
Review: LeEco Super4 4K Ultra HDTVs look great, but aren’t without troubles
10 reasons why the Panasonic Lumix GH5 might be my next camera [Video]
9to5Rewards: Waterfield Designs’ popular Bolt Briefcase [Giveaway]
MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:
Amazon Echo Show is now available for pre-order, save $100 off a two-pack
- Smartphone Accessories: Bestek Surge Protector with 4 USB ports $14, more
- Nomad’s gorgeous Horween leather iPhone 7/Plus cases 40% off, from $24
- Caterzillar iOS platformer gets very first price drop: $1 (Reg. $3)
- Block Fortress titles for iOS hit lowest price in years: $1 ea
- App Store Free App of the Week: Zip-Zap iOS puzzler goes free for very first time (Reg. up to $2)
- Brothers A Tale of Two Sons for iOS drops to just $3
- Moodnotes for iOS now free for very first time (Reg. $4)
- Vintage Apple Fans: Grab a new, unlocked iPhone 4 8GB for $65
- Apple Watch Series 1/2 $70 off in nearly every style, priced from $200
- Apple’s Touch Bar-enabled 13-inch 512GB MacBook Pro $299 off
- Blue Raspberry USB Microphone for Mac/PC/iOS $160 (Reg. $200)
- Apple’s new 9.7-inch iPad 32GB in Silver, Gold or Space Gray $299 shipped (Tax NY/NJ only)
- Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad Pro $100 off in all capacities/colors, starting at $500
- Apple 9.7-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + LTE 32GB $530 ($200 off, tax NY/NJ only)
- Parrot intros new prosumer drones focused on commercial features
- Nike takes an extra 20% off all clearance: Dri-FIT, Tech, Jordan, more!
- Framed Tweets turns anyone’s Twitter speak into a work of art
- Bring an app-controlled ECOVACS Robo Vacuum Cleaner home for $325
- Today’s Amazon Gold Box includes up to 60% off fashion from Lee, Calvin Klein, more
- Graco Car Seats, Strollers and more from $39 in today’s Amazon Gold Box
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Mafia 3 from $20, Titanfall $7, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac Game/App Deals: LIMBO, Farm Mania 2, more
- Krashlander for iOS hits lowest price in over a year: $1
- Philips Sonicare Electric Air Flosser drops to just $35 shipped today
- ProGear Foldable Magnetic Upright Bike $28 (Reg. $64)
- Dremel Rotary Tool Kit hits Amazon all-time low at $42 (best-seller)
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Beyerdynamic teases Xelento wireless earphones with high-end aluminum design
Mokase turns your iPhone or Android into an on-the-go coffeemaker
SNOOZ brings white noise machine into the 21st Century with iPhone control
- Harman’s Echo competitor features Cortana virtual assistant and Skype calling
- Fender releases new Mustang GT iOS/Android-connected amps [Video]
- Degreeº is an in-ear thermometer for kids that beams continuous stats to your iPhone
- Weber’s Summit Charcoal Series hits with mouthwatering features, big price tag
- Reigning Champs x adidas release French Terry Collaboration
- AirBuddy is the “smallest and lightest” diving gear on the market
- Momo smart hub sports facial recognition and works with Hue, Nest, more
- GE Sol smart lamp coming this fall with HomeKit and Alexa support
- Aero is the portable eBike that folds in 3 seconds, has a 45 mile range
- Battle Bay for iOS/Android from the makers of Angry Birds available now
- Loewe bild 9 OLED 4K UHDTV combines mid-century design, high-end tech
- Tregren T-series is the “true” smart garden for your kitchen
- Target launches World of Inspiration Collection in time for Summer
- Acer’s newest 32-inch 4K display is definitely built for professionals
- DJI sees new competitors: Bolt Drone w/ VR hits Kickstarter under $175
- Monoprice unveils Strata Home: affordable Sous Vide cookers, robo vacs and more
- Dreamscreen adds reactive backlighting to your 4K TV and home theater setup
- Zara’s New Beach and Picnic Collection is full of color
- WaterField drops new Bolt waxed canvas/leather Microsoft Surface bag
- Kobo Aura H20 is a waterproof eReader perfect for days at the beach
- BatteryPro charges your Apple Watch & iPhone on-the-go, save 20% on pre-orders
MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:
Sony Bluetooth Headphones for $68 shipped
Sonos PLAY:1 gets discounted to $180 in both colors
Pad & Quill up to 50% off: leather backpacks, Apple Watch stand, more
Herman Miller 15% off sale delivers rare discounts, free shipping
Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!
- Logitech M705 Wireless Mouse $19.50
- Roku Premiere+ Streaming Media Player $79
- Jaybird X3 Sport Bluetooth Earphones $100
- TP-Link/WeMo Wi-Fi Smart Plugs from $23
- Anker 40W 4-Port USB Wall Charger $18, more
- Eufy Duo 2-in-1 Cordless Upright/Hand Vac $90 shipped, more
- Anova Bluetooth-connected Sous Vide Cooker $109
- Anker 2-Pack Nintendo Switch GlassGuard Screen Protector for $7
- Suncast 225-Foot Garden Hose + Reel Cart $45 shipped
- Gift Cards up to 20% off: Applebee’s, CVS, IHOP, more
- Green Deals: Panasonic Eneloop Pro AA Rechargeable Batteries $21, more
- Disney Classic Cartoons on Blu-ray for only $10 each
- Spalding TF-1000 Classic Indoor Basketball $32 (Reg. $50+)
- Fossil takes 25% off Gen Q Smartwatches, from $116
- Inflatable 2-Person Kayak Set by Intex back down to $65
- Klipsch R-20B Bluetooth Soundbar $285
- Free 6-inch sub with drink purchase at Subway
- GreenWorks G-MAX 40V 20-inch Cordless Lawn Mower $266
- Hisense 50-inch 4K UHDTV (refurb) for $322
- Get a BJ’s Wholesale Club 90-day trial membership for free
- LEGO Architecture Studio Playset now $108 at Amazon (Reg. $150)